Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $91.71 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

