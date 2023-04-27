IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDYA. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $891.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,497,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,675,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

