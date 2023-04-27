Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading Down 1.6%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. 8,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 24,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Institutional Trading of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 1.04% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

