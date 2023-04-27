Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-37.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.81 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $7.71 on Thursday, reaching $198.61. 3,855,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,135. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.69. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

