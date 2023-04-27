Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Stories

