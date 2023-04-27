Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q2 guidance to $1.54-1.59 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.
Hilton Worldwide Price Performance
Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.55.
Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
Further Reading
