Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q2 guidance to $1.54-1.59 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

