HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and $261,158.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00867261 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $295,720.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

