Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.29 to $9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx +8% yr/yr or $11.253 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.94.

NYSE:HSY traded up $11.58 on Thursday, hitting $273.33. 1,811,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.43.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

