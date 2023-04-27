Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00016871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $181.55 million and approximately $264,069.41 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,443.80 or 0.99964391 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

