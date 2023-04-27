Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 1.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers lending and deposit products and services including single-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, demand and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.