Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 5,960,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,849. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 201,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $2,629,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.