Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.44.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.