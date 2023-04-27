HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $310.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.63. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

