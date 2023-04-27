HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $324.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average of $244.63. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

