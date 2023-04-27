Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 5,500 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,992,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

