Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HMY. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of Hold.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.79.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
