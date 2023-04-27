Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HMY. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $24,339,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.