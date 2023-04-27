GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,479 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,479 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

