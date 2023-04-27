Guggenheim Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $65.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after buying an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after buying an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.