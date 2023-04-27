Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the March 31st total of 102,900 shares. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Guardforce AI in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GFAI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 630,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

