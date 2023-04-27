Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Down 6.3%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 10,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 3,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Greenbriar Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

About Greenbriar Capital

(Get Rating)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.