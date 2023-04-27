Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Shares Up 0.7%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 22,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 46,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

