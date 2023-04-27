Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Shares Down 1.4%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills, and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.

