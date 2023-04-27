Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.72 billion.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 8,582,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,540. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

