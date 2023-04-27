Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GRPTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Getlink from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of Getlink stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Getlink has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment is involved in the group’s holding company Getlink SE as well as its direct subsidiaries. The Europorte segment focuses on the rail freight operator.

