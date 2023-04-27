Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $7.43 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

