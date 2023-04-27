Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Shares Down 1.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.40. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
