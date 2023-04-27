Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of GELYY stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $48.57.
