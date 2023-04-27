Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GELYY stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

