GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Trading Down 0.5%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.87. 176,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 185,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.45 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 22.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading

