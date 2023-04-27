Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.05 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42). 1,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.04. The stock has a market cap of £8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.