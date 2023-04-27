FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.96. 18,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

About FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

