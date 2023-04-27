Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

