Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

