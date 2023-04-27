Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.5 %
FBIOP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 5,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,581. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.
About Fortress Biotech
