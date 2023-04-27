Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

