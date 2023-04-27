First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.83

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.83 and traded as high as $27.27. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 461,046 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,155,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,273,000 after acquiring an additional 230,728 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 90,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 94.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.