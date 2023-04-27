First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Down 2.5%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 17 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

