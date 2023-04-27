First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Posts Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.66), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. First Solar updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.92. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $221.88. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

