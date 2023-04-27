Financial Contrast: Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Alimco Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $90.72 million 3.03 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -10.30 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.77%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

