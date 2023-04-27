Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.59.

FITB opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after buying an additional 1,441,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

