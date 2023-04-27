Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,418,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,855,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

