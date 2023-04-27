FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $34.50

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $28.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,650 shares of company stock worth $597,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 46.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

