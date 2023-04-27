Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 1.6%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

