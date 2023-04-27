FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.86.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Price Performance
Shares of FDS stock opened at $401.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.19.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
