FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $401.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.19.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

