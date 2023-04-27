EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,965,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.50.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

