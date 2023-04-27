Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. 1,816 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euclid Capital Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

