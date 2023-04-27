Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $125.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock worth $7,578,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 304.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

