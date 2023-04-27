Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.
About Enterprise Financial Services
