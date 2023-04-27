Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

