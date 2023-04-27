Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

SOL stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Emeren Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $244.51 million, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

