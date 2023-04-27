Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ellomay Capital Trading Up 7.4 %

ELLO traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885. The firm has a market cap of $177.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.19 and a beta of 1.12. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

